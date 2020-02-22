3 People Dead, 18 Injured in Bus Rollover Near Fallbrook

A bus rolled over injuring 18 and killing three near Fallbrook on Saturday morning, North County Fire confirmed.

The incident was reported at around 10:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76. The bus was seen overturned on an embankment on I-15.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a bus rollover on southbound 15 south of 76 Highway. We have multiple people trapped and injured. Southbound 15 Freeway will be heavily impacted. #FreewayIC — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

There was a total of 21 people injured in the rollover, 18 of them were transferred to various hospitals with varying conditions, and three of them were confirmed dead by North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

By 11:15 a.m. North County Fire said that all people had been extricated from the bus and transported off the scene.

The Oceanside Fire Department is also assisting.

No other information was available.

