3 People Dead, 18 Injured in Bus Rollover Near Fallbrook

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A bus rolled over injuring 18 and killing three near Fallbrook on Saturday morning, North County Fire confirmed.

The incident was reported at around 10:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76. The bus was seen overturned on an embankment on I-15.

There was a total of 21 people injured in the rollover, 18 of them were transferred to various hospitals with varying conditions, and three of them were confirmed dead by North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

By 11:15 a.m. North County Fire said that all people had been extricated from the bus and transported off the scene.

The Oceanside Fire Department is also assisting.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

