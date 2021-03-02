Bus Crash

Multiple People Killed in Crash in Imperial County

CHP-generic-patrol-car-road-0815

Livestream: SkyRanger 7 is en route to Imperial County

Multiple people were killed in a crash near the U.S.-Mexico Border in California's Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to El Centro California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. about 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico Border at Calexico and about 100 miles east of San Diego, according to law enforcement communications.

California

News from across California

las vegas shooting 20 hours ago

Las Vegas Panel Seeks Ideas on Mass Shooting Memorial

san diego comic-con 21 hours ago

Comic-Con to Be Virtual Again This Year, Announces ‘Smaller' In-Person Event in November

Little details were available about what caused the crash or the exact number of people involved.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Check back for details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Bus CrashImperial County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us