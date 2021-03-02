Multiple People Killed in Crash in Imperial County

Livestream: SkyRanger 7 is en route to Imperial County

Multiple people were killed in a crash near the U.S.-Mexico Border in California's Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to El Centro California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. about 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico Border at Calexico and about 100 miles east of San Diego, according to law enforcement communications.

Little details were available about what caused the crash or the exact number of people involved.

Check back for details on this developing story.