What to Know A three-judge panel says the White House likely lawfully exercised its authority when President Trump federalized the National Guard without the governor's consent.

The appeals court panel's ruling Thursday halts a lower court judge's decision that found President Trump illegally activated the troops, who have guarded federal property in Los Angeles.

President Trump celebrated the decision on his Truth Social platform, calling it a "BIG WIN."

Gov. Newsom issued a statement that expressed disappointment that the court is allowing Trump to retain control of the Guard, but he expressed optimism.

The Guard remains in LA as California's lawsuit against the administration continues to unfold in the courts.

A three-judge appeals court panel has allowed President Trump to keep control of the National Guard in Los Angeles over the objections of California Gov. Newsom, for now.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The decision Thursday was the latest step in a court showdown between California and the Trump administration over the White House's activation of the troops, who arrived in Los Angeles June 8 in response to immigration raid protests and violence. The panel comprised of two Trump appointees and one Biden appointee unanimously concluded that the administration likely lawfully exercised its authority when President Trump federalized the National Guard without the governor's consent for the first time since 1965.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Guard is usually activated by the governor at the request of local authorities.

The appeals court panel's ruling halts a lower court judge's decision that found President Trump illegally activated the troops, who have guarded federal property in Los Angeles, such as the downtown LA federal detention center, with local law enforcement responding to violence during days of largely peaceful protests.

Here's what to know and what happens next.

How did the court battle over the National Guard get here?

The legal fight started when Newsom sued to block Trump's command of the Guard. The California governor won an early victory from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco, who found that Trump overstepped his legal authority. Breyer reasoned that the law only allows presidents to take control during times of "rebellion or danger of a rebellion.”"

“The protests in Los Angeles fall far short of 'rebellion,'" said Breyer, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton and is brother to retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

The Trump administration responded that courts can’t second guess the president’s decisions and quickly secured a temporary halt from the appeals court.

The panel's ruling Thursday evening means control of the California National Guard will stay in federal hands as the lawsuit continues to unfold. The administration activated 4,000 National Guard members and 700 U.S. Marines to protect federal buildings and support immigration authorities in Los Angeles.

California has argued that use of the National Guard in LA diverted necessary state resources because Guard members help fight forest fires, stop drug trafficking and protect against cyber threats. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have said the troop presence was necessary and local law enforcement could handle the situation.

Here's a timeline of events starting June 6 when ICE raids led to protests in LA. Karma Dickerson reports for the NBC4 News.

What did the appeals panel say about the National Guard in LA?

The panel decided that although the president doesn't have unfettered power to seize command of a state National Guard, the administration in this case presented evidence to defend its rationale for doing so, citing violence that broke out during some immigration raid protests, including one June 7 in the southern Los Angeles County community of Paramount.

The court said it decision ultimately stems from June 6, when a group of protesters tried to prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from operating in Los Angeles by throwing objects at ICE vehicles. Later that evening, protesters gathered at ICE's enforcement and removal operations building downtown.

“The undisputed facts demonstrate that before the deployment of the National Guard, protesters ‘pinned down’ several federal officers and threw ‘concrete chunks, bottles of liquid, and other objects’ at the officers," the panel said. "Protesters also damaged federal buildings and caused the closure of at least one federal building. And a federal van was attacked by protesters who smashed in the van’s windows," the court wrote. "The federal government’s interest in preventing incidents like these is significant.”

It also found that even if the federal government failed to notify the governor of California before federalizing the National Guard as required by law, Newsom had no power to veto the president’s order.

What has the Trump administration said about the appeals court ruling?

President Trump celebrated the decision on his Truth Social platform, calling it a "BIG WIN."

"All over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done," Trump said in the post.

The court case still playing out could have wider implications on the president’s power to activate soldiers within the United States. Earlier this week, Trump directed immigration officials to prioritize deportations from other Democratic-run cities and expand those in Los Angeles.

What has Gov. Newsom said about the appeals court ruling?

Newsom issued a statement that expressed disappointment that the court is allowing Trump to retain control of the Guard. One part of the decision offered the governor a reason for optimism.

"The court rightly rejected Trump’s claim that he can do whatever he wants with the National Guard and not have to explain himself to a court," Newsom said. "The President is not a king and is not above the law. We will press forward with our challenge to President Trump’s authoritarian use of U.S. military soldiers against citizens."

Trump, a Republican, argued that the troops were necessary to restore order. Newsom, a Democrat, said the move inflamed tensions, usurped local authority and wasted resources. The protests have since appeared to be winding down.

Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed to continue the court challenge.

"This case is far from over," Bonta said in a statement following the unanimous late Thursday ruling.

It is "disappointing that our temporary restraining order has been stayed pending the federal government's appeal. The Trump administration far overreached its authority with its unprecedented and unlawful federalization of the California National Guard and deployment of military troops into our communities.

"As senior military leaders serving in administrations from JFK to Obama have affirmed, the use of the military on U.S. soil should be 'rare, serious, and legally clear.' That is not the case in Los Angeles where our state and local law enforcement officers responded effectively to isolated episodes of violence at otherwise peaceful protests and the president deliberately sought to create the very chaos and crises he claimed to be addressing. While the court did not provide immediate relief for Angelenos [Thursday], we remain confident in our arguments and will continue the fight."

What happens next?

Up next, the lawsuit seeking an injunction filed by Newsom and Bonta will continue to unfold and the National Guard will remain under President Trump's command, for now.

"Whoever loses is entitled to as the full 9th Circuit (Court) for a hearing," NBC4 legal analyst Royal Oakes said. "And, whoever loses there, can go to the U.S. Supreme Court, so this could be a long playing drama.

"It's very possible a majority of the Ninth Circuit could agree with that trial judge, regardless of what the judges who heard the hearing (Thursday) had to say."