Naval Base San Diego Sailor Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

A U.S. Sailor from Naval Base San Diego tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to the Navy Region Southwest officials.

The Sailor has been quarantined at home and individuals who came into contact with the patient have been notified and are in self-isolation at their own homes, Naval Base San Diego said.

Military health authorities are investigating if any other personnel came into contact and were possibly exposed to the patient.

The positive test is considered presumptive and is pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This marks the first positive case of coronavirus for a Sailor in California.

Officials did not state if the patient traveled internationally. It is unclear where the Sailor contracted the illness from. The presumptive positive case comes as a second U.S. Marine stationed in Marine Corps Air Station Mirmar tested positive for COVID-19.

