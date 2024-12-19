Buckle up. New California driving laws to go into effect in 2025

A new year brings new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after hundreds of bills made it to his desk during the regular legislative session.

Some of those new laws will change the rules of the road. Here are some of the new laws to know in 2025.

Stricter penalties will be imposed on those who participate in sideshows and street racing.

AB 1978: Law enforcement can impound your car, even if you're only spectating.

AB 2186: Law enforcement can impound your car even if you are racing on private streets or in parking lots.

AB 2807: A clear definition of the violations "sideshow" and "street takeover."

AB 3085: Law enforcement can impound cars used in street racing, even if they don't find them until later.

AB413: Prohibits both personal and commercial vehicles from parking or stopping within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk. This applies to all curbs even if they are not red striped.

Vehicle theft

SB 905: Car owners are no longer required to prove that the car doors were locked prior to theft to convict someone for burglary, eliminating the “locked door loophole."

Safer state-owned roads

SB 960: Caltrans is required to prioritize road improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and public transit riders. This includes improving and increasing sidewalks, bike lanes, bus-only lanes, safe crosswalks, accessible pedestrian signals and more.

Driver's licenses in job postings

SB 1100: Employers cannot require an applicant to have a driver’s license unless the duties require the applicant to drive

Insurance liability limits