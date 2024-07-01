Here are some of the new California laws starting July 1

There are some new rules in California.

Starting Monday, some of the hundreds of new laws passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year went into effect. They include laws on workplace violence, housing affordability, date-rape testing kits in bars and repairs to your electronic devices.

Most new state laws went into effect at the start of the year.

Here are some of the new laws that went into effect Monday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Date-rape testing kits in California bars

The new law requires bars and nightclubs to offer test kits for drugs that can be slipped into drinks. The law is intended to protect patrons from common date-rap drugs. Signs indicating the drug test kits are available must be posted at the business.

Finding hidden fees

SB 478 is designed to make it easier to reveal hidden fees that might surprise consumers when they travel, order food that's delivered, buy concert tickets and more. Service and travel businesses must include surcharges in advertised prices. AB 537 requires hotels and short-term rental companies provide the total price before a visitor checks out. There were mandates for restaurants and bars, but Gov. Newsom signed emergency legislation over the weekend that exempts vendors from the new law. The surcharges must still be clearly listed for customers.

Security deposit limits

Landlords are barred from charging tenants more than one month's rent as a security deposit under this new law. AB 12 does away with previous rules that allowed deposits of up to twice the monthly rent for unfurnished units and up to three times the rent for furnished units. Some landlords of smaller properties are exempt.

California gun purchase excise tax

California becomes the first state with an 11-percent excise tax on some sales of firearms, ammunition and gun parts under AB 28. Revenue will fund state programs to prevent gun violence and support gang intervention programs. There are exemptions, including retired law enforcement officers and law enforcement agencies, and smaller vendors. The federal government already taxes some gun purchases.

Credit card ID codes for gun retailers

Another gun purchases law going in effect as of Monday requires credit card payment networks to provide a unique identifying code for gun and ammunition retailers. The merchant category codes appear on credit card statements for most business, such as grocery stores and fuel stations, to help networks offer rewards and track spending trends. AB 1587 requires the networks to offer the codes, which supporters said will allow banks to flag suspicious purchases.

DIY phone fixes

Are you a DIY person? SB 244, the Right to Repair Act. requires many appliance and electronic device manufacturers to help you out by provided parts, tools and instructions to repair their products. The law does not apply to video game consoles, fire alarms and some types of heavy machinery.

Workplace violence

SB 553 requires workplace violence rules for businesses, including plans, training and documentation. The mandate calls for a workplace violence hazard assessments, an emergency plan and training for employees.

New school rule

SB 274 prohibits student suspension in K-12 grades or reasons of "disruption or willful defiance." The ACLU said willful defiance is an overly broad category that led to unnecessary suspensions for minor violations.

Menstrual products in California schools

Under AB 230, a requirement that public schools stock menstrual products for students in grades 6 through 12 is expands to include grade 3 through 5. Products must be provided in women's and all-gender restrooms, and in at least one men's restroom on campus.