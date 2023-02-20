New Narcan-Resistant Drug ‘Tranq' is Showing Up on California's Streets

Veterinarians have been using xylazine as an animal tranquilizer since 1972. Now, the sedative has turned up on the streets across the U.S.

Traces of xylazine were found in four people who died in San Francisco between December 2022 and January 2022.

The illegal use of the drug is causing concern amongst many people and government agencies.

Learn more about the impact of the fentanyl crisis on local communities in NBC 7’s in-depth project "Poison Pill: San Diego's Battle With the Fentanyl Crisis." Watch here.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/local/poison-pill-san-diegos-battle-against-fentanyl/3131173/

The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration released a Joint Intelligence Report in October 2022.

The report warned about the drug being seen in an increasing number of illicit mixtures. Xylazine is often mixed with heroin or fentanyl.

San Diego County has seen a 2,375% increase in fentanyl overdoses since 2016. The San Diego County Public Safety Group released a xylazine alert for EMS Professionals.

Xylazine is not an opioid so Narcan may not work for users overdosing. The drug is addictive and often causes sores and ulcers on a user’s body.

NBC Boston spoke with a xylazine user known as Fred who described the effects of the drug on his body.

“In two weeks, it looks like my ankle got eaten by a zombie,” Fred said.