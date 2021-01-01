New Year's Drive-by Shooter Targets 5, Sends 3 to the Hospital: SDPD

San Diego police said three people were shot in Logan Heights in the early hours of New Year's Day.

As a group of people stood in front of a home at 3010 Martin Ave. just after 4 a.m., a person inside a vehicle passing by opened fire, striking three people.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen; her wound was considered serious enough for her to be loaded into a car to be driven immediately to the hospital. However, an ambulance showed up on the scene soon after, and she was extricated from the car, placed on a gurney and taken away for treatment.

Two other victims, a 37-year-old man and another male in his 30s, were shot in the bicep, and hand and shoulder, respectively.

Investigators believe two other people were shot at as well, but neither of them was hit by gunfire.

None of the victims' injuries is life-threatening, according to police.

Officers said they had no information on the suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, where tips can be called in anonymously.