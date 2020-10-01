Glass Fire

Newsom Tours Fire-Ravaged North Bay

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Napa Valley Thursday to get a close look at the devastation caused by the Glass Fire.

Standing in the shadow of a torched elementary school, Newsom addressed what so many people in the area have endured.

"Been torn asunder by wildfires seemingly every single year, this drum beat where people are exhausted, concerned, anxious about their fate and their future," he said.

Newsom talked about the immediate need for fire suppression as the blaze has burned more than 56,000 acres since igniting last weekend.

"We’re putting all we have in terms of our resources, particularly over the next 36 or so hours as the winds begin to shift," he said.

So far this year, nearly 4 million acres have burned across the state, according to Newsom.

He stressed that continuing to increase forest and vegetation management is a priority.

"We have now developed a partnership with the forest service to double the amount of acreage that we are actively managing," he said.

The state has and will continue to put money toward firefighting efforts, Newsom said.

"We will put even more resources in this space on suppression, pre-positioning assets, more technology, from infrared cameras to the ability to use lidar [Light Detection and Ranging] and radar and satellite technologies, getting more fire engines," he said.

