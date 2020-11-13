Newsom, West Coast Governors Issue COVID-19 Travel Advisory

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, along with the governors of Oregon and Washington, issued a travel advisory urging visitors entering their states or residents returning home to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a news release.

The governors urge against nonessential, out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local.

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold – one million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down,” Newsom said in a statement. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

In addition to the 14-day self-quarantine, the states’ recommend individuals limit their interactions to their immediate household.

The advisories define essential travel as travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care and safety and security.

"If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said COVID-19 cases in his state have doubled over the past two weeks.

"This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March," he said.

Find more information about travel risks on the CDC page on travel risks.