NTSB Investigator Expected to Visit Santee to Probe Deadly Plane Crash

What to Know A doctor piloting a twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed at around 12:15 p.m. in a neighborhood in Santee in east San Diego County, destroying two homes and a UPS truck

The plane was headed to San Diego from Yuma, Arizona; according to its flight plan, it was supposed to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa

At least two people were killed in the deadly plane crash: The pilot, Dr. Sugata Das, and the driver of the UPS trick, who has not been formally identified by investigators

An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to arrive in Santee on Tuesday to look into the deadly plane crash that killed two people, injured at least two others and stunned the East San Diego County neighborhood.

Thick plumes of smoke emitted from the fiery crash Monday after a twin-engine Cessna C340 descended from the sky and barreled into two homes near the corner of Greencastle and Jeremy streets around 12:15 p.m.

The pilot of the aircraft, Yuma Regional Medical Center cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das, was killed in the crash, according to the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bharat Magu. A family friend told NBC 7 that Das worked at the YRMC in Arizona but lived in San Diego, flying back and forth frequently.

Magu described Das as an “outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man.”

“…Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy,” Magu said in a statement. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time."

The tragedy also claimed the life of a UPS driver who was in the neighborhood, the delivery company said. A spokesperson for UPS said one of its trucks was clipped by the plane and confirmed the driver inside had died at the crash scene.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," UPS said in a statement. "We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends."

In a letter sent to employees, UPS identified the late driver as Steve Krueger, who worked for the company for 30 years.

“Our employees and Steve’s family need to know that he will always be remembered by his UPS family,” the delivery company said in its letter. It asked its workers to honor Krueger with a moment of silence at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday

The plane was headed to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa from Yuma, Arizona when the crash occurred, according to the flight plan. In audio of Das' exchanges with Air Traffic Control about a half-mile from the runway, a controller can be heard telling the pilot that his plane was too low.

“Low altitude alert, climb immediately, climb the airplane,” the controller told Das.

The controller repeatedly urges the plane to climb to 5,000 feet, and when it remains at 1,500 feet warns: “You appear to be descending again, sir.”

The crash happened in a residential area of Santee, just a few blocks from Santana High School.

Neighbors recalled how the impact of the crash shook their homes, startling them in the afternoon.

“My initial thought was that it was a meteorite coming down," Santee resident Andrew Pelloth said. "I could hear it falling and then some kind of explosion.”

Pelloth lives across the street from the two houses that were destroyed by the plane, one of which was occupied by its residents at the time. Neighbor Mike Bohen told NBC 7 he saw locals rush to the home where retired couple, Phil and Marie Morris, lived after it was engulfed in flames due to the crash.

Michael Keeley ran barefoot outside when he felt the impact. He recalled seeing the destruction left by the crash and ran to the Morrises’ home after hearing them call for help. Keeley stood on a rock and reached through a window to grab Marie’s arm in order to help her climb out.

From where I’m standing, I can see two homes damaged and what looks like a box truck, that’s beyond recognizable @NBCNews @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/jUajJHvpgU — Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinNBC) October 11, 2021

Marie Morris’ son said good Samaritans also rescued his stepfather, Phil, from the backyard. The pair was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for injuries they suffered.

The home next door to the Morrises was also destroyed by the crash. A woman at the scene said it belongs to her younger brother and added that it was unoccupied at the time.

"We are very, very, very lucky they were not home," Breana King said. "Their dog wasn't there, so even their dog is safe. At this point, I am very eager to hug my little brother."

The sun is starting to come up at the scene. A neighbor who lives a block away told me he couldn’t sleep last night. He just kept hearing the crash and seeing the smoke. He wishes there was something he could’ve done to help the pilot or driver. 😔 @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/piCrht8wYG — Audra Stafford📺🎬🎭 (@AudraStaffordTV) October 12, 2021

Authorities said at least five more homes were damaged in the crash.

Details on what led up to the tragedy remain unclear. Donnell Evans, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said the crash is under investigation.

"We do not yet know how many people were on board," Evans said in an email. "The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates."