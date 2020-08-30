Oakland A's Postpone Sunday Game Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

The Oakland Athletics announced Sunday that their game in Houston was cancelled due to a positive coronavirus case.

In a statement, the team said a member of the organization tested positive and Major League Baseball decided to postpone the game scheduled for Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

#BREAKING:The @Athletics learned today that a member of the organization has tested positive for COVID-19 and Major League Baseball has postponed today's game in Houston at Minute Maid Park.

The team will self-isolate in Houston with safety precautions in place. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ho5eYJfqmP — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) August 30, 2020

The entire team was tested and conducted contact tracing and will now isolate in Houston following safety precautions.

No further details were provided

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.