Oakland A's

Oakland A's Postpone Sunday Game Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

The team will isolate in Houston with safety precautions in place.

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of an Oakland Athletics helmet.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced Sunday that their game in Houston was cancelled due to a positive coronavirus case.

In a statement, the team said a member of the organization tested positive and Major League Baseball decided to postpone the game scheduled for Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

The entire team was tested and conducted contact tracing and will now isolate in Houston following safety precautions.

No further details were provided

California

News from across California

U.S. Postal Service 9 hours ago

U.S. Post Office Removes Oakland Mailboxes

San Diego 17 hours ago

San Diego Museums Allowed to Reopen Under New Guidelines

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Oakland A'scoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us