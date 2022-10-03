2021 Oakland Homicide Linked to Possible Stockton Serial Killer: Police

An Oakland homicide is being linked to the possible serial killer in Stockton, police said Monday.
Originally, police said five men’s deaths happened late at night or in the early morning with all victims killed just miles apart over the last few months.
But on Monday, the Stockton Police Department linked two more. A woman shot in Stockton, who survived, and a man fatally shot in Oakland in 2021.
Police are offering a $95,000 reward for information.
A tip line has been set up at 209-937-8167, or tips can be emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.