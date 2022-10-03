2021 Oakland Homicide Linked to Possible Stockton Serial Killer: Police

An Oakland homicide is being linked to the possible serial killer in Stockton, police said Monday.

Originally, police said five men’s deaths happened late at night or in the early morning with all victims killed just miles apart over the last few months.

But on Monday, the Stockton Police Department linked two more. A woman shot in Stockton, who survived, and a man fatally shot in Oakland in 2021.

Police are offering a $95,000 reward for information.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A tip line has been set up at 209-937-8167, or tips can be emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.