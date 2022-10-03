Oakland

2021 Oakland Homicide Linked to Possible Stockton Serial Killer: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Oakland homicide is being linked to the possible serial killer in Stockton, police said Monday.

Originally, police said five men’s deaths happened late at night or in the early morning with all victims killed just miles apart over the last few months.

But on Monday, the Stockton Police Department linked two more. A woman shot in Stockton, who survived, and a man fatally shot in Oakland in 2021.

Police are offering a $95,000 reward for information.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A tip line has been set up at 209-937-8167, or tips can be emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.

This article tagged under:

OaklandStocktonStockton Police Department
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us