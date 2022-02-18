Oakland School Board to Discuss Possible Timeline Change for 2 School Closures

The Oakland Unified School District board on Friday will hold a special meeting to continue discussing the controversial school closures approved last week.

The board voted to close seven schools by the end of next year and merge others because of plunging enrollment, and Friday's special session could reveal more about possible changes to the timeline on those closures.

Throughout the process, students, parents and some educators have been protesting the closures, with some taking drastic measures, including a hunger strike.

As it stands, five schools are scheduled to close at the end of the next school year in 2023. At the end of the current school year, Community Day School and La Escuelita Elementary are scheduled to close. But the board is expecting to re-evaluate when those two schools close and possibly shift the closures to the next school year, according to documents for Friday's special meeting.

The issue sparked weeks of contentious discussions, walkouts and a hunger strike. NBC Bay Area has learned that on Friday, two Oakland educators who are part of a larger group of participants in a hunger strike against the closures are expected to end their 18-day strike and discuss the board's decisions.

“I’m tired physically, I’m hungry and I'm tired,” said Oakland music teacher Andre San-Chez. “It's been quite a journey. I believe that the hunger strike had a very big role. It had everything to do with why they are meeting tonight but also the mobilization that we have seen throughout the community."

The hunger strikers say they are planning a presentation Friday and a change in tactics.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We are ending our hunger strike tonight at the end of the meeting,” said Omolade.

But also stress that this isn't the end of their fight, jst a new phase.

“We have realized that we are more important to our communities if we can stay and continue to be a voice for the voiceless and we are committed to that,” said Omolade.

The special board meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.