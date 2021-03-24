OCEANSIDE

Oceanside Mother Charged With Murder 4 Months After Newborn's Death

By Rafael Avitabile

tlmd-bebe-nace-en-medio-de-la-tormenta-31417-st
Carmen L Carattini

An Oceanside mother was arrested and charged with murder following a four-month investigation into the death of her newborn baby, police announced Wednesday.

Oceanside police and firefighters responded to Kelsey Carpenter's home on Canyonside Way the morning of Nov. 15, 2020, after her baby stopped breathing, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

First responders gave the infant CPR before it was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the baby didn't survive, OPD said.

California

News from across California

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park 7 hours ago

2021 Anza-Borrego Desert Bloom: Perennials to Shine, Annuals Might ‘Surprise' in Potentially Extended Season

Twitter 20 hours ago

San Diegan Creates Twitter Bot to Help Find Open Vaccine Appointments

On Tuesday, four months after OPD's Crimes of Violence Unit began its follow-up investigation, officers took Carpenter, 31, into custody on charges of murder and child endangerment.

Carpenter was booked in the Vista Detention Facility. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 1.

No other information was available.

OPD is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Detective Ryan Malone at (760) 435-4537 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (760) 435-4730.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us