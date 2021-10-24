UCSD

Officials ID UCSD Student Who Died After Falling From Bathroom Window

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

An oddly shaped building stands on a green hill with a cloudy sky.
Joe Little, NBC 7

Officials identified an 18-year-old UCSD student who died after witnesses saw the student fall from an 8th-floor bathroom window of a dorm room while attending a party.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified the student as Aaron Fan.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Friday night, Fan had been at a party in a room on the 8th floor of a dorm room on campus. A campus officer then came by the room to report a noise complaint and Fan was seen entering a bathroom. A while later, witnesses saw Fan fall out of the bathroom window down to the ground below, according to the Medical Examiner's report.

Paramedics responded and transported Fan to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with multiple injuries. Unfortunately, Fan was later pronounced dead.

California

News from across California

maya millete 21 hours ago

‘This Is Not the End': Search Continues for Missing Chula Vista Mom

Día de los Muertos Oct 24

San Diegans to Honor Loved Ones at 2nd Annual COVID-19 Altar De Muertos

On Saturday, UCSD released the following statement following the incident but did not provide any further details.

It is with a heavy heart that UC San Diego shares we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight. As we work to better understand the circumstances, we ask to respect the privacy of our student’s family.

The death comes on a weekend when the university was celebrating homecoming.

No other information was released.

This article tagged under:

UCSDDeathMuir CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us