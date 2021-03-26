politics

One-on-One With White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

NBC Bay Area’s Janelle Wang talks with White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the COVID-19 vaccine supply coming to California, violence against Asian Americans and gun control

By Janelle Wang

NBC Universal, Inc.
NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang talks with White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the COVID-19 vaccine supply coming to California, violence against Asian Americans and gun control.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This article tagged under:

politicsCaliforniagun control
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us