California

Orange Skies Keep Most East Bay Residents Indoors

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The sun filtered through smoke and ash everywhere in the Bay Area Wednesday and in some places, the sun never made an appearance at all. 

The eerie view made people stay in, damaging already-struggling Walnut Creek restaurants.

“The orange sky obviously and the overcast has turned people away today,” said resident Al.

California

News from across California

Air Quality 19 hours ago

How Smoke and Ash Impact Your Health

San Francisco Zoo 20 hours ago

Animals Just as Confused by the Bay Area's Orange Skies

But an ominous looking sky didn’t keep him from taking his daily walk around Lake Merritt.

PHOTOS: Bay Area Sky Turns Orange and Yellow As Smoke Blankets Region

“There are the diehards like myself,” he said. “I get bored staying indoors and I like to get some exercise everyday so I’m out.”

Noah Kinner, owner of Urban Fitness Oakland, said the evening class was full, even though the sky looked anything but an invitation to exercise.

“It’s been crazy,” he said. “I feel every couple of weeks it’s some new challenge, something we have to adapt or adjust to.”

He’s already adjusted to COVID-19 health rules by conducting classes outside -- and now this.

That wasn’t the case in Downtown Walnut Creek. A few people were out and about on scooters and out for a stroll, but restaurants were pretty empty.

“Restaurants, a lot of places shutdown in Walnut Creek because of the weather. Usually customers order takeout but not even that,” said Luis Sabillon from 1515 Restaurant & Lounge.

Some businesses that usually stay open until 11 p.m., closed early because there was no foot traffic and everyone was left wondering what Thursday will bring. 

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaOaklandCalifornia WildfiresAir Quality
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us