Organization Helps Women Veterans Succeed in Transitioning Into Civilian Life

July 25 is National Hire a Veteran Day, a day that hopes to recognize veterans and the value that they can bring to a workplace. It also recognizes some of the challenges veterans experience in getting hired into civilian jobs

A California nonprofit called, Foundation for Women Warriors, aims to help women Veterans transition into civilian life.

It was created about a century ago to be a helping hand for widows who lost their husbands in war, but now with more women serving in the military themselves, the nonprofit’s sole purpose is to help them transition into civilian life.

Foundation for Women Warriors offers programs that are aimed to empower the professional development of women veterans.

They also have what’s called the Warrior Assistance program that provides access to scholarships, internships, and mentorship opportunities to help veterans pursue higher education or a career in a certain field.

the CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors, Jodie Grenier, has an interesting story: Joining the Marines right after high school, she served for five years, deploying to Iraq twice, before transitioning into civilian life.

“I look back at my transition as not necessarily that I took a lot of missteps, but that I was uninformed. I was uninformed because my entire network was in the military and I wasn’t quite sure what route to take or didn’t have many mentors to guide me,” she explained.

Foundation for Women Warriors is always looking for volunteers and mentors for these women, and anyone is welcome because the more backgrounds and skillsets available to learn from, the better.

More information here: https://foundationforwomenwarriors.org/

