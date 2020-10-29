Orinda Remembers Halloween Shooting Victims as Anniversary Approaches

It’s been nearly a year since a devastating mass shooting at a house party in Orinda left five people dead and four others injured at a home rented on Airbnb.

One of the victims was a 19-year-old who had just enrolled in college and her family will gather Thursday to remember her.

People were already starting to bring signs and flowers to remember Oshiana Thompkins Wednesday to honor her and seek justice.

“I’m going to make sure they remember their names,” said Thompkins’ cousin Jazmine Perkins.

It’s been an emotional year for the family, made more difficult recently as Halloween approaches -- a day supposed to be joyful, only brings back painful memories.

“She would brighten up your life, all she wanted to do is graduate high school, do hair and take vacation and enjoy,” said Perkins.

That’s what she was doing last year on Halloween night while attending a party in Orinda.

The case remains unsolved. Several people were arrested two weeks after the crime, but all were released because of a lack of evidence.

“What can you do now, your kids can’t even go outside or go to a party,” said Perkins.

Since the shooting, the city put together a temporary emergency ordinance giving homeowners guidelines to follow while offering short-term rentals.

“Those restrictions that we’ve had in place are intended to make sure that there is someone on the premises during a short-term rental … somebody police can contact, somebody a neighbor can contact,” said Inga Miller of the Orinda City Council.

Airbnb is going a step further by banning party houses by not allowing one-night bookings during Halloween anywhere in the U.S. or Canada and state legislators are working to pass laws so cities can fine homeowners who break the laws.

Meanwhile, Thompkins’ family is working to keep her name alive and they want the killers arrested.

“That’s all we can do is just say forever in our memory Oshiana until we get justice and I hope and pray we do,” said Perkins.