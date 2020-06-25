Otay Mesa Port of Entry, Northbound CBX to Resume 24 Hours a Day Operation

The Otay Mesa Port of Entry and the northbound Cross Border Xpress will begin operating 24 hours a day.

The port of entry began resumed its hours on June 20, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. CBX will resume its northbound operation hours on July 5.

The change is to the passenger portion of the port of entry. There are no changes to the cargo commercial facility hours.

“Previously, CBP scaled staffing as traffic volumes decreased drastically at the Otay Mesa border crossing because of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions,” said CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego, Pete Flores. “We continued to monitor traffic volumes and are now proactively increasing the hours of operation at Otay Mesa even though the travel restrictions remain.”

On May 3, CBP officials began operating the port of entry from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CBP introduced temporary restrictions to limit entry at border crossings to essential travel, emergency response, and public health purposes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Essential travel includes:

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States;

Individuals traveling to receive medical treatment;

Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions;

Individuals traveling to work in the United States;

Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes;

Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (truck drivers);

Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel;

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, returning to the United States; and

Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.

Southbound crossings on CBX remain open 24/7. Passengers traveling southbound will be required to complete a health and recent travel questionnaire, which will be reviewed by Mexican Authorities.