At least 3 dead after small boat overturns off San Diego County coast

The boat overturned just north of Torrey Pines State Beach.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A boat is towed Monday May 5, 2025 on a beach in San Diego County.
Several people are dead and at least nine people are missing after a panga boat overturned Monday morning off the San Diego County coast.

At around 6:30 a.m., a boat overturned off Del Mar just north of Torrey Pines State Beach with three confirmed dead and four people taken to the hospital, said Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez.

Crews were searching for survivors. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the boat, a small, open, outboard-powered craft.

"We're just doing our due diligence by checking if there's anybody else in the waters," Sanchez added. "And to this point, I don't have anything else to report, as far as missing or accounted for."

Details about the ages of the men and women aboard the boat were not immediately available.

