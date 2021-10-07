Campbell

Person in Spider-Man Costume, Sidekick Wanted for Burglary, Theft in Campbell

Surveillance video shows a person in a Spider-Man costume walking away with a trash can believed to be full of stolen property

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two people wanted for a burglary and theft in Campbell.
Campbell Police Department

Campbell police say a person in a Spider-Man costume and their sidekick are wanted in connection with a burglary and theft.

The police department said the two are suspected of burglary and stealing various tools. Police did not say when or where the crimes occurred.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Surveillance video shared by police shows the person in the Spider-Man costume walking away with a trash can believed to be full of stolen property. The other person was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 408-866-2101.

This article tagged under:

Campbellcrimecampbell police department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us