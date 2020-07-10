Photos: Dramatic Landscapes of California's Death Valley

California's Death Valley is a site of dramatic landscapes and weather extremes, including a record high temperature that topped them all.

On July 10, 1913, the sweltering desert location entered the record books by setting a world record for highest air temperature recorded on Earth at 134 degrees. That same year, Death Valley also had its lowest temperature on record -- a chilly 15 degrees on Jan. 8 at Furnace Creek.

It is a remote and mysterious place that offers dramatic sights. Here are some of the stunning landscapes you'll see in California's Death Valley National Park.