Photos: Dramatic Landscapes of California's Death Valley

California's Death Valley is a site of dramatic landscapes and weather extremes, including a record high temperature that topped them all.

On July 10, 1913, the sweltering desert location entered the record books by setting a world record for highest air temperature recorded on Earth at 134 degrees. That same year, Death Valley also had its lowest temperature on record -- a chilly 15 degrees on Jan. 8 at Furnace Creek.

It is a remote and mysterious place that offers dramatic sights. Here are some of the stunning landscapes you'll see in California's Death Valley National Park.

National Parks Service
Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley National Park.
National Parks Service / Kurt Moses
Eureka Sand Dunes in Death Valley National Park.
National Parks Service / Kurt Moses
A playa, or dry lake bed, marked by cracked mud.
National Parks Service
The night sky in Death Valley National Park.
National Parks Service
Mountains rising behind the Mesquite Sand Dunes in Death Valley.
National Parks Service / Kurt Moses
Cracked mud after the rain in Death Valley.
National Parks Service / Kurt Moses
Two visitors walking under a natural bridge in Death Valley National Park.
National Parks Service / Kurt Moses
Cracked mud stretching across Panamint Valley.
National Parks Service, Kurt Moses
Sunrise in the badlands of Zabriskie Point.
National Parks Service / Kurt Moses
The sun casting shadows on the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes.

