Police Kill Suspect in Richmond After Alleged Body Dump, Chase

Fatal officer-involved shooting occurred after police chase from Oakland; woman left for dead in critical condition

By Mandela Linder

Police in Richmond and Oakland are investigating an incident that began as a report of an abandoned body in the Oakland hills area and led to an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening, Richmond police said.

According to police, a suspect’s vehicle was leaving the scene where the alleged body was dumped and failed to yield to patrol officers, leading Oakland police on a chase. The pursuit led to Richmond, where the suspect allegedly rammed a police car and officer.

Authorities said the suspect then pointed a firearm at police, and officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

Witnesses said they heard several shots and saw the suspect barricade himself inside a building.

"It sounded like they came from different guns," said one witness. "Shortly after, I saw helicopters in the sky and police flooded 37th Street. I've never seen them come that quickly."

Two officers sustained non life-threatening injuries.

It turned out the woman dumped and left for dead in the Oakland hills was still alive, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information should contact the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office at 925-957-2200 or Sgt. Pomeroy with the Richmond Police Department at 510-620-6616.

