San Jose

Person of Interest in Gilroy Homicide Fatally Shot by Police in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person of interest in a homicide and a shooting in Gilroy died Thursday after being shot by police in San Jose, authorities said.

Officers were trying to apprehend the person of interest, identified only as a male, when the shooting occurred in the area of McKee Road and La Pala Drive, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

California

News from across California

California 15 hours ago

Vaccine Shortage, Slow Distribution Stretches State's Timeline on Current Phase

Inauguration Day 22 hours ago

‘She's Made for This': Kamala Harris' Godchild, Childhood Friend on Vice President's Inauguration

He was also a person of interest in another shooting in Morgan Hill and wanted for various weapons violations in San Jose, police said.

No officers were injured, according to police.

An investigation is underway.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose Police Department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us