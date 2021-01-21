Person of Interest in Gilroy Homicide Fatally Shot by Police in San Jose

A person of interest in a homicide and a shooting in Gilroy died Thursday after being shot by police in San Jose, authorities said.

Officers were trying to apprehend the person of interest, identified only as a male, when the shooting occurred in the area of McKee Road and La Pala Drive, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was also a person of interest in another shooting in Morgan Hill and wanted for various weapons violations in San Jose, police said.

No officers were injured, according to police.

An investigation is underway.