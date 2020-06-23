Chula Vista

Police: Man Stabs Roommate During Argument Over ‘Dirty' Apartment

By City News Service

A South Bay man was jailed today on suspicion of trying to kill his roommate during a Father's Day dispute over housekeeping.

Thomas Corsini, 38, allegedly doused 56-year-old Terrence Oliver with pepper spray at their apartment in the 1400 block of Santa Lucia Road in Chula Vista shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday before stabbing him about 20 times in the upper body with a pocket knife, according to police.

Corsini fled prior to the arrival of patrol officers and paramedics, Lt. Dan Peak said. An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

Police later found Corsini at a park near his home, covered in blood, after he called 911 and told a dispatcher he had knifed his housemate in self-defense, Peak said.

"Corsini was in possession of the pepper spray and pocket knife when located by officers," the lieutenant said.

The suspect was booked early this morning into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held without bail on suspicion of attempted murder.

The violence, which was witnessed by the victim's fiancee, erupted as the two men were arguing "regarding (their) home being dirty," the lieutenant said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

