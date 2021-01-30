San Diego Police Department

Body Recovered in Search for Missing Runner in Mission Trails: Police

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto, City News Service and Bridget Naso

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed Saturday that a body was recovered at Mission Trails Regional Park while in search for a 21-year-old man who was last seen at the trails on Friday, where he went for a run.

"Early this afternoon hikers located a body in the water in the Mission Trails Regional Park. With the assistance of San Diego Fire-Rescue and San Diego Lifeguards, the body was recovered," SDPD said in a tweet.

SDPD said they have reason to believe the body is of Max Lenail.

Max Lenail was described as a white male, 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing bright orange running shorts and a grey tank top.

Although the family has identified Max Lenail, confirmation by the medical examiner is still pending.

NBC 7 spoke with Ben Lenail who said his son Max was going to graduate pre med from Brown University in May and planned to go to grad school to study medicine.

“Sometimes we wondered if he was a sort of angel because he was so wholesome and he was an amazing peacemaker and mediator and he brought incredible comfort to everyone that he touched,” Ben Lenail said.

Friends of Max Lenail tell NBC 7 he did not return after going out for a run on Mission Trails. Friends said he was an experienced hiker and gathered Saturday morning for a search.

Mission Trails Regional Park has 60 miles of trails and is located only eight miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

Volunteers with the San Diego Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue were helping in locating Lenail along with Park Rangers, SDSO said.

“It’s a tragic blow for us for his family for his friends and also for what he will not get to do which would’ve made just a wonderful life affirming difference in the world."

