Police Seek Help Finding Man Accused of Abducting His 2 Children, Fleeing to Mexico

San Diego police are urging the public to keep an eye out for a man who is suspected of taking his two young children to Tijuana, Mexico, more than a year-and-a-half ago when he did not have the authority to do so.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers said Foong Lian Chin, 47, is wanted for an outstanding $1 million warrant for parental child abduction by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to Chin's arrest.

Investigators say Chin's ex-wife dropped off 7-year-old Binyu Chin and 8-year-old Huaiyu Chin with their father for a one night, agreed upon visitation. The next day, when Chin did not return the children, their mother called local law enforcement, who attempted to contact Chin with no success.

Investigators learned that Chin had taken the children into Mexico -- where he once owned property. Their last known location was in Tijuana.

Days after the alleged abduction, a court granted Chin's ex-wife full custody of the children and an arrest warrant was issued for Chin, San Diego County Crime Stoppers said in a release.

Chin immigrated from Singapore in the 1980s and has lived in New York, Southern California and Baja, California. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about Chin and his children's whereabouts was asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at (619) 433-5695 or send an email here. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.