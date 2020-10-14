La Jolla

Possible Attempted Kidnapping Reported in La Jolla

It is unclear if the man actually touched the baby, SDPD said. The suspect is said to be a transient and police officers are looking for the suspect

By NBC 7 Staff

Police arrested a transient man who reportedly attempted to grab a baby from a woman in La Jolla Wednesday afternoon.

A man yelled at the woman to let go of a baby she was holding and then tried to grab the baby from the woman on Via del Norte and La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, San Diego Police officer Yovanna Garcia said. The man grabbed the woman's arm and she yelled and he took off running, SDPD said.

It is unclear if the man actually touched the baby, SDPD said. The suspect is said to be a transient.

Police are investigating this as an attempted kidnapping. A department spokesperson said the man who was arrested had not been booked or charged as of around 7 p.m., and said that he was still in custody and being questioned.

No description of the man has been released.

No other information was available.

