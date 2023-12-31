earthquake

Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes Northern California

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook Mendocino County in Northern California Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Service.

The quake was centered about 3.2 miles east of the census-designated place Boonville and about 36.7 miles west of the City of Clearlake. 

No other information was immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us