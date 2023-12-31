Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes Northern California

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook Mendocino County in Northern California Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Service.

The quake was centered about 3.2 miles east of the census-designated place Boonville and about 36.7 miles west of the City of Clearlake.

No other information was immediately available.

BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES