6.2 Earthquake Rattles Baja California, Mexico

By NBC 7 Staff

A preliminary 6.2 earthquake hit Baja California Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was reported off the coast near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada at around 8:39 a.m. local time, according to USGS.

No Tsunami warning was issued.

It is not known if there were any damages reported. People have reported feeling it as far as San Diego, according to USGS.

Images from Ensenada show people evacuated from the Ensenada town hall shortly after the earthquake was reported.

People outside of the Ensenada Town Hall on Nov. 22, 2022 shortly after the earthquake was reported.
People outside of the Ensenada Town Hall on Nov. 22, 2022, shortly after the earthquake was reported.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

