6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 12:10 p.m. and was centered 30.8 miles southwest of Ferndale, 36.3 miles west-southwest of Fortuna and 45.2 miles southwest of Eureka, the USGS said.

A tsunami was not expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.2 045mi SW Eureka, California 1210PST Dec 20: Tsunami NOT expected



#NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 20, 2021

The National Weather Service's Eureka office said moderate to strong shaking was felt in the area. Some minor damage was reported as a result of household items falling.

6.2 magnitude earthquake off Cape Mendocino, 45 miles SW of Eureka. NO TSUNAMI THREAT. Moderate to strong shaking in parts of our area, especially Eureka south to Petrolia. Some minor damage reported due to fallen household objects. Did you feel it? https://t.co/XHJC3Y3GgN https://t.co/gPnxtiY7MZ — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) December 20, 2021

