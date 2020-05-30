Protestors Break Police Line, March onto I-8 in La Mesa

Hundreds of protesters showed up the La Mesa Police Department Saturday as part of several demonstrations across the United States against police brutality following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

The protest is also in response to a controversial arrest involving a black man and a white officer at a trolley stop in La Mesa.

"This is an ongoing matter. This isn't just an isolated incident, so we're out here to let people know that black lives matter." said participant, Fabian Gueye. "The only way it gets better is when we start to be heard. You got to take our opinion seriously."

The protestors gathered at the police department and soon made their way to the streets.

By 3:30 p.m. the protestors had been blocked on Baltimore Drive by the California Highway Patrol as they tried to make their way to the interstate.

Soon thereafter, the crowd broke through the line and made their way to both sides of I-8. Police were seen diverting traffic on both sides.

Here's the moment protesters overwhelmed a California Highway Patrol line and proceeded onto Interstate 8 on May 30, 2020.

CHP then tried to enclose protesters on the I-8 with two separate lines and the protestors managed to break through one barrier at around 4:30 p.m.

At around 5 p.m. protestors seemed to back away and head back to the La Mesa Police Department.

RIGHT NOW: #georgefloyd protest at the La Mesa Police Headquarters. Someone just took the American flag down; police came out in response. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/YMcivFyMCh — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) May 31, 2020

Earlier, a car caravan protest in Liberty Station organized by the Racial Justice Coalition, made their way to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s house to ask him, police, and city council to ban all chokeholds.

"We've been talking to the mayor, the chief of police, and city council since 2017 about banning all neck restraints," said Yusef Miller, with the Racial Justice Coalition, I Can’t Breathe Campaign. "We understand that the neck restraint used in the Floyd case is not the neck restraint we do here, but that restraint is still dangerous to people."

Miller also hosted a zoom news conference Friday calling for a ban on the carotid restraint used by some law enforcement agencies.

SkyRanger 7 was there as a couple of dozen cars made their way to the mayor's house, some carried signs posted on windows saying "Back Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe." One car had "George" painted on its side.

Police were there and had barricaded some streets. Protestors then started circling around the block and left about an hour later.

"It was a peaceful protest," Miller said. "We told people not to get out of their cars. Many residents came out in support of us, cheering us on. It was just wonderful."

SkyRanger 7 was above a car caravan protest near Mayor Kevin Faulconer's home calling for a ban on all chokeholds.

