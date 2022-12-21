Ramona Boy, 6, Hospitalized With Influenza, Gets His Christmas Wish

More than half of the flu cases in San Diego County so far this season have been in people younger than 17. A 6-year-old boy from Ramona is one of them and he recently spent 10 days at Rady Children's Hospital fighting the flu.

"Little did I know that the flu could end up being something so severe," said Yariela Aguiar, the boy's mom.

When Juan Carlos Aguiar Jr. was struggling to breathe, doctors first diagnosed him with influenza A. This came as shocking news for his mom Yariela Aguiar who said her son does not have any underlying health conditions.

Aguiar said her son was first treated at Pomerado Hospital, then Kaiser Permanente until finally she took him to Rady Children's where he was diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia due to bacteria getting buildup in his lungs.

"It’s the worst moment, feeling that a mother can go through, seeing your child just intubated in a bed, motionless," said Aguiar.

Juan Carlos was put on an oxygen tube, had a blood transfusion and was monitored at the pediatric intensive care unit.

"That’s the moment when I lost, I was scared, I said, what would my life be without my 6-year old," questioned Aguiar.

Rady Children’s Hospital said they’ve reported 132 cases of influenza in the last two weeks and have 15 patients admitted for it.

Juan Carlos has a Christmas wish to make it home and enjoy toys, cookies, ice cream, chicken nuggets and his favorite: pizza.

Yariela Aguiar

Luckily, he got that wish as he was released from Rady Children's in time for Christmas.

"He's that happy child that he used to be now," said Aguiar. "His smile is contagious, his laugh is contagious, his happiness is contagious, he's everything."

While Aguiar shared how challenging these past weeks have been both emotionally and financially, one present she considers priceless is her son's health.