Rehabilitated Eagle Soars Free Just in Time for Fourth of July

Right on time with Independence Day just around the corner, a bald eagle was released back into its natural habitat on Thursday and soared high above the skies after being rehabilitated by the San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) wildlife specialists.

SDHS’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center took in the injured, young eagle on June 8 after it was found in Warner Springs unable to fly with a wing droop, the Humane Society said in a statement. Quick to get to work, the center’s medical team treated the bird with fluids, nutrition and heat support before veterinarians performed blood tests, a lead test and radiographs to monitor the eagle’s health.

Once completed with all of its tests, the bird was then taken to SDHS’s Ramona Wildlife Center to improve its flight skills at the location’s aviary. With treatment, care and plenty of support, the once lame eagle gained enough strength in about a month’s time to be released into the wild.

Wildlife specialists hauled a large pet carrier with the bird inside to Lake Henshaw Scenic Overlook, where the eagle was set free. Once SDHS’ team lifted the top of carrier’s lid, the bird quickly jumped out and took in the scenery. After a few moments of enjoying the day’s breeze and sights, the eagle then lifted off and celebrated its rehabilitation by majestically soaring above the ground.

“Bald eagles have been a long-standing symbol of freedom, so it’s incredible to see this bird return home just before July Fourth,” said Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “The Lake Henshaw Scenic Overlook is a perfect location because of its proximity to several locally active Southern California bald eagle’s nest territories.”

The eagle’s release comes just days before the U.S. celebrates the Fourth of July with various festivities that weren’t allowed last year due to the pandemic. This perfect timing of the bird’s return to the wild is surely a great way to kick off the weekend.

