Reopening the Bay Area: Where COVID-19 Restrictions Stand in Each County

California currently follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's tier system for guidelines on reopenings during the pandemic. The tier system replaced the state's coronavirus watch list. The state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy system determines when businesses can reopen.

Overview

California on Monday lifted its regional stay-at-home order for the Bay Area region. Reopening restrictions now go back to a county-by-county basis. Even with the state lifting the stay-at-home order, county public health officials may choose to retain some or all of the restrictions that have been in place. The stricter orders take precedence.

How Does the Tier System Work?

Each county is assigned to one of four tiers. Those tiers are based on two things: the rate of new cases and positive tests. In the chart below, the dark purple is "widespread" and is the most restrictive tier. Yellow is "minimal" and the least restrictive.

So what does this mean for businesses? Counties classified as "widespread" will have to keep most non-essential indoor businesses closed. If counties are in the red "substantial" tier, those restriction start to ease. As a county's coronavirus numbers improve and move to a less restrictive tier, more businesses can open with modifications. Check out this chart for a more detailed look.

Below you'll find a county-by-county breakdown.

Alameda

Jan 25. - Alameda County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. In the purple tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Activities and businesses permitted in the purple tier may resume operation immediately. For more, click here.

Contra Costa County

Jan 25. - Contra Costa County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. In the purple tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Restaurants are allowed to offer outdoor dining. Hair salons, barbershops and nail salons may reopen. Additional details here.

Marin County

Jan 25. - Marin County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. In the purple tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Some activities, such as outdoor dining, may resume. More information here.

Napa County

Jan 25. - Napa County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. In the purple tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed, but activities such as outdoor dining may resume. For more, click here.

San Mateo County

Jan 25. - San Mateo County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. In the purple tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed.

San Francisco

Jan 25. - San Francisco County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. In the purple tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Mayor London Breed announced that some businesses and activities, including outdoor dining, will reopen on the morning of Jan. 28. Latest here.

Santa Clara County

Jan 25. - Santa Clara County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. In the purple tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed. The county said some services and activities, including outdoor dining, personal care services, and professional, collegiate, adult and youth sports, can resume immediately. More information here.

Santa Cruz County

Jan 25. - Santa Cruz County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. Many non-essential indoor business operations are closed.

Solano County

Jan 25. - Solano County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. In the purple tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed, but some services and activities, like outdoor dining and personal care services, may resume immediately.

Sonoma County

Jan 25. - Sonoma County is in the purple tier, with tier reassessment scheduled for Jan. 26. In the purple tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Some businesses, such as hair salons and barbershops, can reopen with limited indoor service. Some activities, including outdoor dining, can also resume. Latest updates here.