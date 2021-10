A rockslide on the rugged central California coast forced closure of a long stretch of Highway 1 on Wednesday, state highway authorities said.

The closure extended from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County, Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers said in a social media post.

#Hwy1 just north of Ragged Point to Gorda remains fully CLOSED until further notice. Town of #BigSur is open & accessible from the north. @bigsurkate @BigSurCC https://t.co/kagoP8mHS7 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) October 27, 2021

A photo showed large boulders covering much of the roadway.

There was no estimate for when the road would be reopened, Shivers said.