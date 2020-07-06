coronavirus

Rollback on San Diego Reopenings Could Be Mandated as Soon as Tuesday

According to California state guidance, some San Diego County businesses will have to shut down or modify outdoor operations by Tuesday

By Lauren Coronado

A rollback on restrictions could soon be mandated in San Diego County since it remained on California's monitoring list for a third consecutive day due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

The watch list is comprised of more than a dozen California counties that have worsening COVID-19 trends. In June, San Diego County saw a 14-day rolling average between 2 to 3% of positive cases. Those numbers increased as the month progressed, however, and the county landed on the state's monitoring list.

Counties that have remained on that list for three days in a row will be required to shut down some businesses unless they can modify to operate outside or pick-up only, according to state guidelines.

Such restrictions could be imposed in San Diego County as soon as Tuesday. The following businesses affected include:

  • Dine-in restaurants
  • Wineries and tasting rooms
  • Movie theaters 
  • Family entertainment centers (for examples: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, and arcades)
  • Zoos and museums
  • Cardrooms

BBQ House Bar and Grill has been operating in Ocean Beach for 30 years. One of the owners, Melvin Atallah, said the past few months have been frustrating, as he tries to keep up with ever-changing public health orders.

Now, he’s preparing for another round of modifications.  

Local businesses are bracing for new restrictions as the county remains on the states watch list.

“It’s been a struggle going through it all,” said Atallah. “Making sure everyone’s social distancing, wearing masks.”

Atallah said his business suffered the most when beaches were closed, and restaurants were only required to offer take-out.

“Business had dropped 60 to 80% on some days,” Atallah recalled.

Now, he’s faced with another setback but is brainstorming ways to serve more guests, safely.

“We’re talking about shutting down half of our parking lot out back, putting some more tables and chairs out there so we can still allow people to dine-in,” Atallah said.

His long-time customers, like Danielle Erwin, originally from Ocean Beach, said they’re doing their part to support small businesses during this challenging time.

“Heartbreaking. It’s so sad. If it doesn’t affect you, you don’t really think about it. But some of my favorite places I still try and go to, to make sure they don’t close down,” Erwin said.

