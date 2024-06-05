San Diego

Rubio's files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after closing 13 locations in San Diego

The San Diego-born fast casual dining restaurant has filed for bankruptcy

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and NBC 7 Staff

Forty-eight Rubio's Coastal Grill locations in California, 13 of which are located in San Diego, closed on May 31, according to a Rubio’s spokesperson. (NBC 7 San Diego)
NBC 7 San Diego

San Diego-founded Rubio’s Coastal Grill has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy days after announcing they've closed 13 locations in San Diego.

"Like the restaurant industry overall, Rubio's has been negatively affected over the past few years by diminishing in-store traffic attributable to work-from-home practices remaining in place, and by rising food and utility costs that, combined with significant increases to the minimum wage in California, put pressure on a number of its locations," Rubio's said in a release.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Rubio's will be entering a court-supervised sale process which they expect will be completed within 75 days. Rubio's is seeking court approval to continue operations during the sale process.

Co-founder Ralph Rubio will continue with the company and will provide "his usual inspiration and energy going forward," the company said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Rubio's said that daily operations at its remaining 86 Rubio's restaurants in California, Arizona and Nevada will continue with business as usual.

On June 1, Rubio's closed 48 "underperforming" locations in California which included 13 in San Diego, 24 in Los Angeles and 11 in northern California.

Rubio's Coastal Grill cited the rising cost of doing business in California as one of the reasons for the closures, such as this shuttered location on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in San Diego. (NBC 7 San Diego)

Rubio’s has been facing some headwinds for a while, according to some economists. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020 citing the filing as part of a "comprehensive financial restructuring."

California

News from across California

Jul 15, 2022

Why is San Diego's Pride in July, not June? The answer is very San Diego

MLB Jun 4

MLB bans Padres' Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball

“The initial thought that came to mind was that they are going to really be hit hard by this increase in the minimum wage for fast food workers from $16 per hour to $20 per hour but there are some other issues as well that Rubio’s is facing. They’ve been having financial difficulties for a long time. I haven’t looked at their books or anything like that, but I do know that in 2015 they had 193 locations nationwide. So – they’ve cut about a third of those and so they’re going to cut another third with the closings that were announced yesterday,” University of San Diego Economics Professor Alan Gin said.

A Rubio’s Coastal Grill Spokesperson confirmed the following locations closed in San Diego County:

Rubio's locations closed in San Diego County

  • 1480 Eastlake Pkwy. Suite 901, Chula Vista, CA 91915
  • 419 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon, CA 92020
  • 1485 E Valley Pkwy. Suite A-6, Escondido, CA 92027
  • 9187 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Suite 7, San Diego, CA 92123
  • 910 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
  • 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92122
  • 9254 Scranton Rd, Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92121
  • 2260 Callagan Hwy Bldg. 3187, San Diego, CA 92136
  • 7835 Highlands Village Pl. Suite D101, San Diego, CA 92129
  • 1711 University Drive, Suite 110. Vista, CA 92083
  • 9500 Gillman Drive, Food Ct., La Jolla, CA 92093
  • 1158 W San Marcos Blvd. Suite A, San Marcos, CA 92078
  • 437 Hwy 101 #117, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Rubio's first opened in 1983 on Mission Bay Drive in Pacific Beach. Rubio's is headquartered in Carlsbad.

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us