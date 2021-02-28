Los Angeles

Ruby's Diner in Oceanside, Huntington Beach Closing After Three Decades

Ruby’s was started in 1982 and operates restaurants in California and five other states, evoking 1940s and 1950s-style diners

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Ruby's Diner in Oceanside
Google Maps

The iconic Ruby's Diner Oceanside and Huntington Beach locations will be closing after 30 years, the diner said in a Facebook post.

"After nearly 30 amazing years, we have to say goodbye to our Huntington Beach and Oceanside locations. We are deeply saddened to be closing our doors, but we are so thankful for all the wonderful memories that were shared over the years at the end of these two iconic piers," Ruby's posted on Facebook.

People online expressed their sadness in the comments.

"Sad!! Such an iconic Oceanside landmark! Spent a lot of time there in high school," one commenter said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

California

News from across California

Stand For Asians 22 hours ago

Calif. Middle Schooler Organizes Rally to Denounce Hate Crimes Against Asian Community

yosemite Feb 27

2 Skiers Defy Death in Descent of Yosemite's Half Dome

"This makes me so sad. We would walk down this pier with our babies just to get a milkshake to go. These babies are now 17, 13, 16 and 14. Thank you for the memories!" wrote another commenter.

Locations across Orange County and other states are still open including, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Citadel, Corona Del Mar, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Mission Viejo, Orange, Palos Verdes, San Clemente, Tustin, Whittier, Brinton Lake and airport locations, Ruby's said.

No details were given about why the closures took place.

Ruby’s was started in 1982 and operates restaurants in California and other states, evoking 1940s and 1950s-style diners. The eatery serves comfort foods including burgers, salads, milkshakes and desserts.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesHuntington BeachSan Diego CountyOCEANSIDE
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us