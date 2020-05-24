Runaway Boat Causes Havoc on Mission Bay

A runaway motorboat caused quite a scene Saturday on Mission Bay.

San Diego lifeguards said the operator lost control of the boat, knocking all of the occupants off and leaving the boat to steer itself.

Video shows it making a wide arc, possibly towing an inflatable, and then crashing into a sailboat. It kept spinning out of control until lifeguards flipped it upside down.

One person on the sailboat was injured but they were treated and released, according to lifeguards.

Drone footage of the runaway boat taken by Danyelle Wolf on May 23, 2020.

Danyelle Wolf, a three-time USA Boxing National Champion, captured the video and shared it with NBC 7.

Before the Olympics were postponed, Wolf was one of eight women competing for a title in the 152-pound weight class at Team USA’s Boxing Team Trials.