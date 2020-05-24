Mission Bay

Runaway Boat Causes Havoc on Mission Bay

Danyelle Wolf, a three-time USA Boxing National Champion, captured video of the incident

By Sophia McCullough

Danyelle Wolf

A runaway motorboat caused quite a scene Saturday on Mission Bay.

San Diego lifeguards said the operator lost control of the boat, knocking all of the occupants off and leaving the boat to steer itself.

Video shows it making a wide arc, possibly towing an inflatable, and then crashing into a sailboat. It kept spinning out of control until lifeguards flipped it upside down.

One person on the sailboat was injured but they were treated and released, according to lifeguards.

Drone footage of the runaway boat taken by Danyelle Wolf on May 23, 2020.
View this post on Instagram

🔥💥💥CRASH!!!Out of control boat! All passengers fell off!! Then the boat had no driver and was wildly driving itself around the bay dodging boaters and standup paddle boarders when the boat finally HITS a sail boat!!! Stand up paddle boarders rescued the boaters who got tossed from the loose boat and the 2 passengers on the sail boat that got hit were not injured! After the boat hit the sail boat, the loose boat started to spin in a circle due to the collision and spun and spun until it ran out of gas! The accident started at 6:05 and ended around 6:25. Great seeing everyone taking action to help rescue the people in need! (I also have drone footage and a full video if needed) #missionbay #sailbayaccident #sailbay @pacificbeachsandiego .beach @mission_bay_sportcenter @missionbeach.sd @pbsmokeshows #pb #pacificbeach #boatcrash #nodriver #outifcontrol #wipeout #pbboatcrash #missionbayboatcrash @pacific.beach @sandiegohumor @thequalifiedcaptain

A post shared by Danyelle Wolf (@danyellewolf) on

Danyelle Wolf, a three-time USA Boxing National Champion, captured the video and shared it with NBC 7.

Before the Olympics were postponed, Wolf was one of eight women competing for a title in the 152-pound weight class at Team USA’s Boxing Team Trials.

Packing a Punch: Mission Bay Boxer, 36, Eyes 2020 Summer Olympics

This article tagged under:

Mission Bay
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us