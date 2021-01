An RV caught fire and flames spread to a bird supply store next door in Ocean Beach Friday, leaving one person with burn injuries.

The RV caught fire in a driveway next to Tropic Island Bird & Supply on Voltaire Street at around 3:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Bystanders were trying to extinguish the flames before SDFD crews arrived.

Please avoid the 4700 block of Voltaire St. between Sunset Cliffs Blvd. & Ebers St. as @SDFD works on an active commercial fire. pic.twitter.com/85eLVMXb50 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 2, 2021

One person in the RV was injured and the bird store was damaged, SDFD said.

No injuries to birds or animals were reported.