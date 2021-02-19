coronavirus

Sailors Assigned to USS Lake Champlain Test Positive for COVID-19

The individuals who tested positive are not on the ship including those they came in close contact with

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

USS Lake Champlain
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy M. Black

A number of sailors assigned to the San Diego-based USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) have tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Nicole Schwegman, Commander Naval Surface Force Pacific spokesperson.

The individuals who tested positive are not on the ship including those they came in close contact with, confirmed Schwegman.

"No Lake Champlain Sailors have been hospitalized and all positives are in isolation in accordance with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Guidelines," Schwegman said.

The close contacts are in quarantine as they monitor any symptoms.

On Sunday, three sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Roosevelt also tested positive for COVID-19, just a month into the ship's deployment in the South China Sea.

Deployed Sailors Test COVID-19 Positive Aboard Previously-Stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt

The trio of sailors, who tested positive on Sunday, have not experienced any symptoms, Navy officials said. Those sailors and others closest to them have been isolated in accordance with Navy and CDC guidance.

USS Lake Champlain, which is operated by more than 350 sailors, carries Tomahawk missiles, standard SM-2 surface-to-air missile, two 5-inch dual-purpose weapons and two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. It was commissioned in 1988.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

