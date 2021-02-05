San Diego Airport Now Offering COVID-19 Testing for Departing Passengers

The San Diego International Airport is now offering COVID-19 tests for all departing passengers who wish to get tested, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC 7.

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has contracted Carbon Health to conduct tests in the Valet lot located at 2357 Air Lane Road. Carbon Health offers a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for $170 that will produce test results no later than 2 p.m. the next day after tests are administered, according to its website.

Tests are available daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are required, click here for more details.

Some airlines across the country have already begun offering COVID-19 testing for travelers to certain destinations, including here in San Diego; Alaska Airlines also offers testing for travelers to Hawaii.

Similarly, United is offering COVID-19 testing for passengers out of San Francisco International traveling to Hawaii and American Airlines and British Airways are offering their own testing services.

Other airlines may soon be offering their own testing programs at SAN as well, Sabrina LoPiccolo, a spokesperson for the airport said.

Masks are now required to wear on all public transportation and on airlines. The mask-wearing rule makes refusal to wear a mask a violation of federal law, enforced by the Transportation Security Administration and other federal, state and local authorities.