San Diego Car Wash to Host Wedding Event For Valentine’s Day

“I do.” A familiar phrase couples will get the chance to say at Soapy Joe’s “Tunnel of Love” wedding event on Valentine’s Day.

San Diego’s family-owned car wash chain is scheduled to have a group wedding event on Feb. 14 at it’s Imperial Beach location from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and will be free of charge to those that apply through their website.

The ceremony will include a 50-foot celebration aisle created by turning the overhead vacuum booms into ceremonial arches and will feature LED lights, flowers, and music.

Participating couples will receive a free car wash for the life of their car and will be given $500 in gifts for their registry.

One couple will get the chance to win a honeymoon cruise to Mexico through social media votes.

Couples can sign up until noon on Thursday, Feb. 13. For more information, click here.