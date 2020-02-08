San Diego

San Diego Car Wash to Host Wedding Event For Valentine’s Day

Couples can request to wed or renew their vows at Soapy Joe’s “Tunnel of Love”

By Alisa Barnhill

Wedding Ring Same-Sex Marriage
Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

“I do.” A familiar phrase couples will get the chance to say at Soapy Joe’s “Tunnel of Love” wedding event on Valentine’s Day. 

San Diego’s family-owned car wash chain is scheduled to have a group wedding event on Feb. 14 at it’s Imperial Beach location from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and will be free of charge to those that apply through their website.

The ceremony will include a 50-foot celebration aisle created by turning the overhead vacuum booms into ceremonial arches and will feature LED lights, flowers, and music.

California

News from across California

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Chinese New Year Celebrations Impacted by Coronavirus Fears

California Feb 8

Utility Wildfire Prevention Plans Call for More Blackouts

Participating couples will receive a free car wash for the life of their car and will be given $500 in gifts for their registry.

One couple will get the chance to win a honeymoon cruise to Mexico through social media votes.

Couples can sign up until noon on Thursday, Feb. 13. For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoValentine's Day
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us