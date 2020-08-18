San Diego Choir Stuns ‘AGT' Judges Once More in Live Performance Round

A local choir dedicated to helping the homeless performed in the live quarterfinals of America's Got Talent Tuesday night. NBC 7 first told you about the Voices of Our City choir back in May.

The choir's jaw-dropping audition performance earned them the Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the live shows.

Tuesday night, they once again wowed the judges with a welcomed message.

“It brings love, it brings hope. So much that we need right now," said judge Sophia Vergara.

But making it back to the stage was difficult. The pandemic stopped the weekly choir practices that serve as a lifeline to many of the homeless members.

“A homestay order is a homestay order but if you don’t have a home or if you’re staying in a shelter, or you’re living in your car, you know, that can be pretty grim,” said choir director Steph Johnson.

There was another devastating setback when the choir's co-founder, Nina Leilani Deering died in a car accident. She had stepped away from the organization a couple years ago, but kept in touch.

“She was the music. She loved the music. She loved people,” said Johnson.

Through the hardships, the group found a way to keep going. Donation dollars helped the nonprofit provide laptops to keep members connected and prepared for Tuesday night's performance.

“I think that this experience shows us that dreams come true. And when you’re serving the greater good and when you’re doing something for a group of people, that like, all the doors open up,” said Johnson.