San Diego County Confirms First Pediatric COVID-19 Death

San Diego County's first pediatric COVID-19 death was confirmed Friday by the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). The patient was a 10-year-old boy with underlying health conditions.

His death was characterized as "another sad milestone" amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of more than 450,000 people in the U.S., 43,000 in California and 2,700 in San Diego County.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this child,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. “This boy’s death is a somber reminder that this pandemic impacts everyone in our community, regardless of their age, and we must do everything we can to protect each other and slow the spread of the virus.”

The county has only reported two COVID-19-related deaths involving patients between the ages of 10 and 19, and none between 0 and 9. Those two deaths account for about .1% of the county's 2,777 total deaths.

Age Range Deaths Percentage 0-9 years 0 0% 10-19 years 2 0.1% 20-29 years 13 .5% 30-39 years 22 .8% 40-49 years 78 2.8% 50-59 years 218 7.9% 60-69 years 493 17.8% 70-79 years 654 23.6% 80+ years 1,297 46.7% Deaths by age group in San Diego County as of Feb. 5, 2021.

No other information was available.