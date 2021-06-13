San Diego Humane Society Offers Tips to Keep Pets Safe During Heat Wave

With an expected heat wave in San Diego County this week, the San Diego Humane Society has urged pet owners to take extra precautions.

The organization offered some of the following tips to keep pets cool in hot weather:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Provide plenty of water at all times, including when away from home.

Leave pets inside where it's cool at home as much as possible.

Do not leave a pet alone in a parked vehicle -- even with the

windows open, a parked car can quickly become a furnace. If the temperature

outside is 80 degrees, the temperature inside a car can quickly climb to 120

degrees.

windows open, a parked car can quickly become a furnace. If the temperature outside is 80 degrees, the temperature inside a car can quickly climb to 120 degrees. In extremely hot weather, don't leave a dog standing on the street,

and keep walks to a minimum, allowing for breaks in shady spots. Canine

companions are much closer to the hot asphalt and a pet's body can heat up

quickly. Paws can also burn on hot asphalt or concrete.

and keep walks to a minimum, allowing for breaks in shady spots. Canine companions are much closer to the hot asphalt and a pet's body can heat up quickly. Paws can also burn on hot asphalt or concrete. If pets will be on hot pavement, bring them a towel or blanket to

rest on.

rest on. Don't force animals to exercise in hot, humid weather. Exercise in

the cool of the early morning or evening.

the cool of the early morning or evening. Never run a dog next to a bike during the heat.

Dogs can get sunburned. Protect hairless and light-coated dogs with

sunscreen.

sunscreen. Provide plenty of shade for an animal staying outside the house.

A clean coat can help to prevent summer skin problems, so keep pets

well-groomed.

well-groomed. Take animals to the veterinarian for a summer checkup and have the

doctor recommend a safe, effective flea and tick control program.

doctor recommend a safe, effective flea and tick control program. Watch for signs of heat stress: heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid

pulse, unsteadiness, a staggering gait, vomiting, or a deep red tongue.

pulse, unsteadiness, a staggering gait, vomiting, or a deep red tongue. If you believe a pet is suffering from heat exhaustion, contact

your veterinarian right away.

Your pets can have a ruff time in the heat.



Before you take your furry friend out for a walk, paws and think! If the asphalt feels too hot on the back of your hand, then it's too hot for them.



Keep them hydrated & indoors, & don't rely on fans - they're less effective on pets! pic.twitter.com/TJAW3Idx2v — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 12, 2021

An excessive heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Monday to 9 p.m. Friday for San Diego County deserts.

An excessive heat watch was issued from Tuesday morning through Friday evening for San Diego County mountains. And an excessive heat watch was issued from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening for San Diego County valleys.

The county will open a Cool Zone site at the Borrego Springs Branch Library starting Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004.

More Cool Zone locations will be announced soon. To check, visit the county's website.