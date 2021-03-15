San Diego Library, Journalists To Begin Program on Media Literacy

The San Diego Public Library is beginning a series of free programs that will focus on media literacy and will include discussions on political reporting, investigative journalism and so-called "fake news," starting with a virtual panel discussion featuring local journalists at 6 p.m. Monday night.

"The library is a place for information and education, and that education extends to the media that people consume every day," said Misty Jones, director of the San Diego Public Library. "News comes at us fast these days, and by opening up a discussion about media literacy, the library hopes to encourage people to take a critical look at what they're reading and watching."

The first program in the series of four panels is "Where Do We Go from Here: Life After the Trump White House" and will focus on how journalists report on elected officials. The program will be moderated by San Diego Union-Tribune editorial and opinion director Matthew Hall and will feature Kate Morrissey, immigration reporter for the Union-Tribune; Ismael Estrada, managing editor of NBC 7 San Diego; Chris Megerian, White House reporter for the Los Angeles Times; investigative journalist Jean Guerrero; and Alex Presha from ABC News.

"This series is an effort by local journalism organizations and the city of San Diego to build more awareness and appreciation of why journalism matters, what it is and what it isn't," said Hall, who is also president of the Society of Professional Journalists. "Media literacy has never been more important."

The series is a partnership between SDPL and the San Diego Association of Black Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists Pro Chapter, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists San Diego-Tijuana Chapter and the Online News Association San Diego Chapter.

To register for the program, click here. Other programs will be announced at a later date.